Impatient MCU fans hedge their bets on where Shang-Chi turns up next

Things have gone awfully quiet on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings front over the last few months, even if Simu Liu has been basking in the glory that comes with being an overnight sensation, in-demand actor, and hugely popular movie star.

Before the fantasy martial arts actioner’s opening weekend was even over, it was confirmed that the title hero was in line to secure his exclusive membership to the Avengers, while a sequel was actively placed into development shortly afterwards. Many thought that Shang-Chi would end up tethering itself to Ms. Marvel in some fashion after Kamala Khan’s bangles were introduced, but we ended up with a pretty hefty alternate reveal instead.

Even when director Destin Daniel Cretton was confirmed to be developing a mystery Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus, most fans were expecting it to be a Shang-Chi spinoff of some description, only to be blindsided by Wonder Man. It may have only been less than a year, but folks are already getting impatient for Liu’s return to the fold.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































Click to zoom

The vast majority of top-voted comments continue the bangle theme, positing that the mid-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel finale still ties into the respective stinger of Shang-Chi, given that Carol Danvers was involved in both. If that does turn out to be the case, then it wouldn’t be too difficult to have Liu’s instant favorite make an appearance.

Kamala might be a mutant, but that doesn’t mean her bangle and the Ten Rings aren’t connected in one way or another.