In a double dose of troll bait, a DC star wants to be the MCU’s female Blade

There’s no rule that says actors can’t play major roles for both Marvel and DC, and there are literally dozens of examples to rattle off whenever the inevitable tribalism surfaces, but Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Meagan Good has doubled down by not only wanting to cross the divide, but doing it by gender-swapping one of the opposition’s cult heroes.

Having played Darla Dudley in both Shazam! and its upcoming sequel, there are no guarantees that the actress will be sticking around the DCU for the foreseeable future with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the midst of a complete overhaul that could likely end up with David F. Sanberg’s franchise becoming the latest high-profile casualty, so her schedule may not be occupied by comic book capers moving forward.

Photo via Warner Bros.

Then again, Good did reveal when asked by ComicBook which Marvel character she’d want to play that making huge deviations from the source material is certainly something that would appeal to her as a performer, even if you can guarantee it would ignite the fury of a thousand trolls on social media.

“I would be the female version of Blade. Would be a vampire hunter and kick ass.”

Of course, Mahershala Ali is still awaiting the start of production on his long-gestating reboot of the Daywalker, which is finally expected to happen later this year after numerous setbacks and delays. With the MCU’s Multiverse Saga in full swing, though, who’s to say Good couldn’t get the opportunity to play a leather-clad vampiric variant capable of going toe-to-toe with the OG?