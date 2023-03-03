‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stars optimistically name the DCU characters they’d love to cross paths with

With James Gunn and Peter Safran in the midst of dismantling the remnants of the old DCU in favor of their new and hopefully improved vision, there’s a distinct possibility that Shazam! Fury of the Gods could prove to be a pointless exercise.

Despite being the sequel to one of the best-reviewed and most profitable installments in the franchise’s history, Zachary Levi’s second outing under the padded muscle suit is on track for one of the comic book company’s weakest box office returns ever, and we all know how failing to meet expectations in terms of ticket sales worked for Black Adam.

Even though the leading man is keen to remind anyone who’ll listen that he’s longtime friends with both Gunn and Safran, nothing is guaranteed as we head into the beginning of Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, which left the Fury of the Gods cast naming the DCU characters they’d love to interact with the most while being interviewed by ComicBook as feeling a tad optimistic.

via Warner Bros.

Meagan Good and Adam Brody both plumped for Harley Quinn, before the latter then threw Mr. Mind into the mix for good measure, although he did add that “I don’t know how you do it, but I would love to do it. I’m trying to think of like actors…” Beyond that, Good would then suggest the Joker, which seems like an obvious choice, but also a potentially tricky one when you consider that with Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix filling the role in Elseworlds, the DCU doesn’t really need another Clown Prince of Crime.

Not to let the cast get too ahead of themselves, but we won’t know for sure if Shazam! 3 is going to be a possibility for a while yet, but history has shown that overconfidence definitely isn’t the best course of action.