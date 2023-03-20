In an alternate timeline, one of the most despised blockbusters ever made could’ve been something special

Everyone knows that the Joss Whedon was the worst thing that ever happened to Justice League, with Zack Snyder’s replacement being brought in to retrofit the movie to studio specifications, which proved to be an unmitigated disaster.

Any blockbuster that earns $657 million at the box office and doesn’t turn a single penny of profit is a sh*t-show to put it lightly, and that’s before we mention the widespread allegations and accusations of misconduct that led to the once-adored bastion of the geek community seeing his personal and professional reputation lie in tatters.

via Warner Bros.

However, with the multiverse currently all the rage across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCU, an intrepid band of Redditors have dared to ask if Justice League would have been a top-tier comic book adaptation had Whedon been brought in at the start and given full creative control to craft the all-star epic in his own image. And you know what, it may well have been.

After all, The Avengers was a widely-acclaimed behemoth that rewrote the rulebook for the whole of Hollywood by delivering an unimaginable crossover on almighty scale, while Age of Ultron has slowly been creeping up in estimations over the last decade. Even though Whedon’s Serenity crashed and burned at the box office, it was still the recipient of widespread approval.

Obviously, the man is a questionable presence on any set given what we know now, but it’s nonetheless fascinating to imagine an alternate timeline where he entered Justice League on the ground floor.