Long before the SPUoMC was even a twinkle in the eye of Sony’s marketing department, the studio had already made their intentions clear that a Sinister Six movie was near the top of their list of priorities. In fact, The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard was attached to write and direct the villainous spinoff, which would pick up from where The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s relentlessly heavy-handed teases left off.

Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino were set to make up one half of the team, before Sony abandoned Spider-Man entirely and handed their most marketable asset over to Marvel Studios. And after briefly threatening to take their ball and go home, the latest deal between the two sides will now see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker jump between the MCU and the SPUoMC, presumably in an effort to finally get to the Sinister Six movie.

The pieces already seem to be falling into place, too, with Venom and Morbius headlining blockbusters next year, the latter of which will also feature Michael Keaton’s Vulture, while Triple Frontier‘s J.C. Chandor was recently tapped for Kraven the Hunter. But before all that, this new Sinister Six fan poster from Jackson Caspersz has arrived to whet our appetites and combines all of his previous Spidey-centric work into one awesome image, which you can check out below.

Jason Momoa, John Cena And More Join The Sinister Six On Awesome Fan Poster 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The proposed A-list cast might be a little out of Sony’s reach and price range, but you can guarantee that by the end of next year, we’ll have a much better idea of how the SPUoMC’s Sinister Six is shaping up. Not to mention more details about how the MCU’s Spider-Man ends up caught in the middle of half a dozen of his most iconic adversaries.