Indiana Jones 5 Director Answers A Very Important Question About The Movie

The most recent focus the Indiana Jones 5 rumor mill has been time travel of all things, with an unconfirmed report from an online tipster offering that the latest outing for Harrison Ford’s iconic archeologist would see him journey to different periods throughout history.

As far-fetched as that sounds, the very next day a fresh batch of set photos arrived that showed Indy clad in a parachute harness being dragged out of a ditch by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s mystery character, while dozens of extras dressed as Roman soldiers did battle in the background. Almost instantly, those time travel tales didn’t seem so ludicrous after all.

Very curious stuff, then, but director James Mangold recently took to social media and addressed a much more important and burning Indiana Jones 5 question from a fan, which you can see below.

Forget time travel, Nazis, Russians, MacGuffins and the rest, we now have official confirmation that Indiana Jones 5 will see the title hero wear his bag strap over his jacket as opposed to under it. Sure, it’s about as trivial a reveal as you could possibly imagine, but we’ll take any sort of official information we can get at this stage when speculation is being tossed around with such reckless abandon.