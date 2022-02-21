‘Indiana Jones 5’ producer confirms shooting is almost done

It’s been a long time since we heard any official updates from Indiana Jones 5, with the last nugget of new information coming back in November when the cast and crew pitched up in Morocco, the latest destination of a typically globetrotting shoot.

Harrison Ford’s final outing as the iconic adventurer was also pushed back by an entire year to June 2023, so there’s plenty of time to iron out any potential kinks in post-production, but it looks as though shooting has entered the final stretch at long last.

It’s taken an awfully long time to get to this point, and matters weren’t helped by the leading man being kept out of action much longer than expected by a shoulder injury, but veteran franchise producer Frank Marshall’s recent tweet indicates that the finish line is finally in sight.

Under normal circumstances, fans would be hyped beyond belief over a new Indiana Jones movie, but it would be fair to say the continued debate over the merits of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has dampened enthusiasm in some quarters, and that’s without even mentioning the absence of Steven Spielberg as director.

In fairness, Logan‘s James Mangold is about as solid a replacement as you could hope to find, so there’s every reason to remain quietly optimistic about Indiana Jones 5.