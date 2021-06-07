Harrison Ford Dons His Classic Costume In New Indiana Jones 5 Set Photo

Indy is officially back! With Indiana Jones 5 finally starting production, we now have our first set pics of Harrison Ford back in costume as the world’s most iconic archaeologist. We’ve previously glimpsed a few images of location filming in Northern England, as well as a look at Ford’s stunt double, but at last one of the man himself has made its way online. And, best of all, it features the legendary actor wearing Indy’s legendary hat and jacket.

As shared by fan account @IndianaJones_ch, this image depicts Ford in full costume and face-mask in conversation with producer Kathleen Kennedy and a couple of other crew members. Check it out below:

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Ford last played the beloved role back in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which also saw him reprise the character after a very lengthy gap. Much has been made about whether the 78-year-old actor is too old to portray the part these days, but you have to admit that it’s pretty thrilling to see the one and only Indiana Jones in action again.

As far as we know, Ford is the only familiar face from previous entries in the saga to return for the still-untitled Indy 5. Solo‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the female lead, with Doctor Strange star Mads Mikkelsen in the villain role. Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Shaunette Renee Wilson are likewise in the cast. Neither of the character’s creators, Steven Spielberg or George Lucas, are actively involved in the film, with Logan director James Mangold stepping into Spielberg’s gargantuan shoes.

According to leaked plot details, the film is focused on the Space Race between the US and the Soviet Union in the late 60s. Mikkelsen’s foe is believed to be a former Nazi scientist who is recruited into NASA in a bid to aid America’s efforts to reach the moon before Russia. A lethal female villain is also to be included, though it’s unknown who’s playing her yet.

Indiana Jones 5 is on course to release in theaters on June 29th, 2022.