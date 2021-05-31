First Indiana Jones 5 Set Photos Tease Indy’s Next Crusade

After many years of being stuck in development hell, Indiana Jones 5 is finally about to start shooting. We don’t know exactly when, but the first set pics have now leaked online, thereby promising that production is on the verge of beginning. These two images depict what could either be a half-constructed castle set or a complete set that’s supposed to be the ruins of a castle. And given the archaeological nature of Indy’s adventures, it may well be the latter.

These photos might not be the most thrilling in terms of content – we’ll have to wait a while before we get our first glimpse at Harrison Ford back in costume – but the fact that there are set pics from Indy 5 at all is enough to have fans excited. After all, we’ve been waiting 13 years now for the franchise to redeem itself after The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Sure, it’s a little disappointing that Steven Spielberg isn’t returning to helm this installment, but Logan‘s James Mangold has more than proven himself to be highly capable of stepping into his shoes. And maybe some fresh blood is exactly what the series needs.

Speaking of fresh blood, Ford will be joined by an all-new cast for the film. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on as the female lead, with Mads Mikkelsen as Indy’s latest nemesis. Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson are also on board and while plot details are under wraps, it’s believed to take place during the Space Race of the 1960s, with Mikkelsen playing a Nazi scientist conscripted by NASA into helping the US’ effort to reach the Moon before the Soviet Union.

Indiana Jones 5 is on course to finally release on July 29th, 2022.