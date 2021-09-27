Indiana Jones 5 Shoot Back In Full Swing After Harrison Ford’s Return

Fans were fearing the worst when it was reported Harrison Ford suffered a relatively serious injury while performing stunt rehearsals ahead of an Indiana Jones 5 action sequence and the veteran star was ruled out for 10 weeks, bringing production to a grinding halt.

The leading man was rumored to have made his return a couple of weeks ago, and based on a new batch of set photos revealed by The Daily Mail, it looks as though the fifth installment in the long-running franchise is hitting top gear once again. James Mangold’s blockbuster is back in the United Kingdom, with London’s Hatton Garden having been transformed into 1969 America.

None of the images have shown the leading man, though, so the second unit could be getting some footage in the can before the main cast arrives on set. As of yet, Indiana Jones 5 hasn’t been the subject of speculation regarding a delay, so Mangold and his team must have kept themselves busy during Ford’s almost three-month hiatus.

It’s less than nine months until the iconic archeologist returns to our screens, and longtime fans will be hoping that Indiana Jones 5 turns out much better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which still splits opinion right down the middle 13 years later.