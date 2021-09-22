Watch: Injustice Red Band Trailer Teases A Bloody Turn For Superman

Warner Bros. has revealed a jarring new red band trailer for its forthcoming DC Animated film Injustice, an R-rated animated adaptation of NetherRealm’s popular fighting video game series of the same name.

The Man of Steel can be seen using his fist as a blunt instrument, punching a clean hole straight through the chest of Batman’s nemesis, Joker’s. Despite sustaining a horrific injury, the clown prince of crime is still able to utter one of his famous one-liners before the lights go out for good: “Now that’s a punch line!”

The plot of the film, for those not aware, takes place on an alternative earth, in which Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane, which causes him to spiral onto a dark path and be pitted against other DC-heroes.

Taking on more of a totalitarian approach to leading Earth’s citizens, Batman warns in the trailer, “Superman has created a police state, he needs to be stopped.” Stopping an angry Kryptonian dead in his tracks isn’t exactly easy at the best of times, however, so how the Justice League ends up subduing Kal-El before things go even further sideways.

Injustice stars Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman and Kevin Pollack as Joker. It’s set to release on October 19th. Check out today’s brutal new trailer above.