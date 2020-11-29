Home / movies

The Internet Praises Dior For Standing By Johnny Depp

Things haven’t been easy for Johnny Depp supporters over the last couple of years, with the actor facing continuous setbacks that have seen him come dangerously close to being ostracized from Hollywood entirely. In fact, since being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the former A-lister is more likely to be found in the courtroom than on the big screen.

In the last month alone, the 57 year-old lost his libel trial against a British tabloid for running a headline calling him a wife beater, and he’s since been denied the right to appeal and will have to fork over close to a million dollars in legal fees. He was also asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, leading many industry insiders and analysts to predict the worst for his career prospects, especially when his only projects on the horizon are low budget drama Minamata and educational animated series Puffins.

However, in news that’s gone down very well with Depp’s army of fans, Dior have stood by the fallen star and refused to drop him as the face of their Sauvage fragrance. As well as keeping the money rolling in, he’ll be all over television screens across the world thanks to the festive season leading to what feels like a 1000% increase in the number of cologne ads.

Needless to say, Dior are being widely praised by Depp loyalists, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Of course, the more cynical among us might believe Dior are fully aware that Johnny Depp has the complete and unwavering backing of his huge fanbase and are leveraging that support for financial gain, so it shouldn’t be a shock to hear that sales of Sauvage have already gone through the roof. But still, it’s nice to see that at least one major company is supporting the actor in the midst of all this.

