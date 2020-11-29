The Internet Praises Dior For Standing By Johnny Depp

Things haven’t been easy for Johnny Depp supporters over the last couple of years, with the actor facing continuous setbacks that have seen him come dangerously close to being ostracized from Hollywood entirely. In fact, since being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the former A-lister is more likely to be found in the courtroom than on the big screen.

In the last month alone, the 57 year-old lost his libel trial against a British tabloid for running a headline calling him a wife beater, and he’s since been denied the right to appeal and will have to fork over close to a million dollars in legal fees. He was also asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, leading many industry insiders and analysts to predict the worst for his career prospects, especially when his only projects on the horizon are low budget drama Minamata and educational animated series Puffins.

However, in news that’s gone down very well with Depp’s army of fans, Dior have stood by the fallen star and refused to drop him as the face of their Sauvage fragrance. As well as keeping the money rolling in, he’ll be all over television screens across the world thanks to the festive season leading to what feels like a 1000% increase in the number of cologne ads.

Needless to say, Dior are being widely praised by Depp loyalists, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Man shout out to Dior for practically being the one sponsor left for Johnny Depp that hasn't turned thier back on him. He's still the face for their cologne Sauvage, definitely gonna get me a bottle to show my support. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DiorSauvage — Randy Ballesteros ⚖️🏛✨ (@RandyBallester6) November 24, 2020

Johnny Depp is still the face of Sauvage, because Dior aren’t idiots. Be like Dior <3#JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/R9vXZ2KXix — eli🪁 (@eli_quintavalle) November 24, 2020

Dior right now as we speak keeping Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/wvGPU2xEXF — 🦋🦋🦋🦋 (@DeppCavill) November 27, 2020

Dior basically just told The Sun to go fuck themselves with Johnny Depp's voice in that new ad and I'm fully here for it! — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) November 22, 2020

Dior Sauvage, as Fragrance of the year, is a VERY well deserved award! 🖤 It has such a GREAT scent, they absolutely nailed it.

Oh and by the way. Johnny Depp as the perfume's face? FABULOUS, MARVELOUS advertising. Kudos to @Dior. This is how a confident company handles things. — andrea (@iorvethspath) November 28, 2020

Well done @Dior for not dropping Johnny Depp for your #Sauvage scent.

About time he got some kind of public support 👏🏻 — Jon (@JonnyBWoode) November 27, 2020

Johnny Depp is a perfect image for @Dior Sauvage. I love the scent and Johnny Depp represents it so well. Thank you for choosing him as one of the brand presenters. pic.twitter.com/Vf0seD04PR — ohjajaja (@ohjajaja1) November 21, 2020

Yesterday, while watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, within the first 30 minutes, I saw Johnny Depp’s @Dior Sauvage ad. It was a fabulous way to start the day. Thank you @Dior for giving male victims of DV a voice by continuously supporting Johnny Depp. — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) November 28, 2020

Well done to @Dior for not ditching Johnny Depp. A good and sensible decision. — Laurence Duncan (@FatManDepressed) November 27, 2020

Of course, the more cynical among us might believe Dior are fully aware that Johnny Depp has the complete and unwavering backing of his huge fanbase and are leveraging that support for financial gain, so it shouldn’t be a shock to hear that sales of Sauvage have already gone through the roof. But still, it’s nice to see that at least one major company is supporting the actor in the midst of all this.