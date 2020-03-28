With everything going on in the world right now, staying inside and watching films to help while away the hours seems like a welcome escape at the moment. And what could entertain you and your loved ones more than a good ol’ scary movie?

Indeed, we’ve had a spate of remarkably eye-catching horror flicks recently. From Travis Stevens’ psychological haunted house chiller Girl On The Third Floor to dystopian Spanish horror-thriller The Platform, there’s been a lot to choose from for all you gore-hounds out there.

Now, you can add one more to the blood-drenched list. Yes, Lorcan Finnegan’s sci-fi psychological thriller Vivarium is not only managing to turn heads, but seriously creep folks out, too. And you can see just a sample of what people are saying about it down below:

Watched Vivarium last night. Creep AF. Check it out. — Ms. V🌹 (@VickiSherlock) March 28, 2020

Vivarium is the creepiest shit i ever seen — lynn ☥ (@flacodaone) March 28, 2020

just watched vivarium bro wtf????? 🤯 — Nina L. ✨ (@ninzszy) March 28, 2020

@LimelightXTC Just watched the weirdest fillum ever called "Vivarium" and to top it all off was "Compicated Game" over the end credits — Neil Sheppard (@Herdsmann) March 28, 2020

Vivarium. Weird asf. — Fe Mo Lala (@yorubaancestor) March 28, 2020

Vivarium was a wild ride man. It’s greatest strength was it offered a performance from Eisnberg where I didn’t want his character to die horribly five minutes in. — Brad Milne (@Darbmilne) March 28, 2020

Vivarium is the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen — JC⚡️ (@j_chaka_) March 28, 2020

Vivarium. Scary af. — димас (@DA_Ariestia) March 28, 2020

Bro, Vivarium is yonder……… If you have not seem yonder… Watch… Yonder. … — Frosty🥶 (@FuhFuhFrosty) March 28, 2020

Watched Vivarium last night , very pertinent to our current situation especially for those with young children . Enjoyed it, but creepy as… pic.twitter.com/9wiNx6qvhn — Pete Edwards🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrPeteEdwards) March 28, 2020

Vivarium was really fun. — Noel from home (@notsofirstNoel) March 28, 2020

Everyone watch vivarium icfeel like its the perfect quarantine movie — Ash tara nagaview florendo (@itsmethepig) March 28, 2020

As you can see, Vivarium seems to be resonating pretty well with fans around the world. Not only that, but the critics seem to be liking it as well, as the pic currently sits at a 70% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Not too shabby for a horror movie, eh?

Starring Zombieland‘s Jesse Eisenberg and 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots, the film focuses on a couple looking to buy their first house in a strange place called Yonder. After meeting a mysterious real estate agent and discovering a suburban neighborhood eerily comprising of rows of identical homes, Tom and Gemma can’t leave soon enough. Unfortunately, however, when they try to escape the labyrinth-like estate, each road takes them back to where they started. Much like a classic episode of Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, Vivarium is a suspenseful sci-fi thriller brimming with David Lynch-esque imagery and atmosphere.

Vivarium is available now to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and iTunes. But tell us, have you seen it yet? Or are you going to be giving it a wide berth? Eerily creep down to the comments section below and let us know.