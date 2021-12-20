The intellectual roundtable of Reddit came to a civil meeting to discuss just who exactly is the cringe celebrity on the /r/AskReddit subreddit.

There were several very common mentions, with major cringe players like Jake Paul, Dr. Phil (doctorate one would assume in cringe), Ellen DeGeneres, and basically any talk show host or celebrity famous for no particular talent except self-promotion. So it’s gun down for the cringe, and the judge, jury and executioner is the searing intellects of Reddit.

Others chose to go down far more serious routes for picking the most cringe, choosing those guilty of offensive and meanspirited cringe.

Ellen DeGeneres is always in the play-off spots for most cringe celebrity, and this thread had a highly upvoted comment that included a reply which really sold her case for most cringe. But, as said, talk show hosts are possibly in their own tier of being heavily disliked.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may just be bigger than The Beatles, who were in turn bigger than Jesus, but even they have been a refuge for those accused of cringe. Step forward, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Speaking of Iron Man actors, Elon Musk cameoed as himself during Iron Man 2, and yup, the narcissistic billionaire is also on this list.

Jared Leto, arguably the worst live-action Joker to exist, and star of the upcoming Morbius movie is also a decent shout for most cringe. His famed story (which he made up, then just put up as press speculation) about sending Suicide Squad cast members bullets, rats, and condoms is beyond just cringe. It’s just sexual harassment.

As a wise man once said: The smart man knows he is cringe and accepts it, but a cringe man believes himself to be smart. Perhaps these celebrities need to re-evaluate their true selves.