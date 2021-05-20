The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Hocus Pocus 2 Coming To Disney Plus

It’s official, the Sanderson sisters are coming back – and fans can expect the wicked witches to cast their spell once again next fall. Today, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 is officially on its way and is scheduled for release on Disney Plus sometime in fall 2022. Those who grew up with the 1993 original have been waiting for this one for a long, long time, so the news that it’s finally happening has sent the internet into meltdown.

Even better is the confirmation that Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will be reprising their roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson in the follow-up. It was Midler herself who dropped the news on social media, along with the film’s title card, which was enough to get the nostalgia going already. Story details and other casting beyond the leading actresses has yet to be revealed, but the hype is still at breaking point.

The witch is back!

Is it next Halloween yet?

I heard @BetteMidler’s Winifred voice in my head when I read this 😆. I cannot wait for this movie. #hocuspocus2 @disneyplus https://t.co/ppDS3Oc86I — Ruja (@ruja_entcheva) May 20, 2021

*Captain America voice* I understood that reference.

Ok, but if the Sandersons are on board, can we get Doug Jones back as friendly zombie Billy, too?

If all three of the original cast witches are coming back to be in #HocusPocus2 then im ALL for billy coming back as well?😭💞 https://t.co/9FpbPb7J60 — Lacey 💞💖 (@LColeman1998) May 20, 2021

Actually, just get everyone from the original back, Disney.

Yesssss give me all the original characters! https://t.co/3tKaKVbmjh — jacob wyatt (@capjakewyatt) May 20, 2021

This had better be the return the Sandersons deserve.

I so want this to be good. Give the Sanderson Sistaas the return they deserve. 🕯 👁📖 https://t.co/tMySJzM0Lq — Vicki Wistow 🌈∞ (@VickiWistow) May 20, 2021

Disney Plus is about to get a lot more subscribers.

Look, I’ve managed to avoid downloading Disney+ up until now but this might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back 🤷🏾‍♂️#HocusPocus #hocuspocus2 https://t.co/vbgdVQlCrC — Justin Powell (@jdpowell1920) May 20, 2021

This news comes shortly after Disney announced that Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted, is in production now ahead of its Disney Plus debut next year. What a year 2022 will be!

Hocus Pocus 2 & Disenchanted are gonna be must watch movies on Disney+ in 2022! So hyped for both! pic.twitter.com/eYPNGtRIPx — Josh❤️ Mortal Kombat & TFATWS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 20, 2021

The first film saw three kids – Max (Omri Katz), Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and Dani (Thora Birch) – accidentally resurrecting the evil hags on Halloween night, 300 years after their execution during the Salem witch trials. The kids defeat the trio at the end, but seeing as they came back from the dead once, it seems the sisters are about to do it again in the sequel. Now that this announcement’s arrived, stay tuned for more news on Hocus Pocus 2.