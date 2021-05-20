Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed For Halloween 2022 Release, Original Stars Returning

It’s been nearly 20 years, but Hocus Pocus 2 is finally on its way. Over the past year or so, Disney has been cooking up a sequel to the beloved 1993 movie in its cauldron and today, Winifred Sanderson herself, Bette Midler, has confirmed when we can expect the streaming exclusive to end up on Disney Plus, revealing that the much-anticipated follow-up will release in time for Halloween 2022.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!” Midler wrote on Twitter, channeling her iconic character. “[Hocus Pocus 2] arrives Fall 2022 on [Disney Plus].” The announcement came with our first look at the film’s logo as well, which closely echoes that of the original movie, and it’s already got us feeling nostalgic.

In case we were still unsure after Midler all but stated it, Disney Plus 100% confirmed that the actress will return alongside co-stars and onscreen evil sisters Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker for the sequel, following on from several teases they’ve made in the past. We can rest assured, then, that all three Sanderson siblings will be back next fall to cause yet more havoc for the children of Salem, Massachusetts.

“The people have spoken: I smell children… again”, Najimy wrote on Instagram, with Parker likewise quoting her character in her own post: “Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok…”

The Walking Dead‘s Thora Birch has likewise admitted that she’s open to coming back as an older Dani Denison, one of the kids who defeated the witches the last time. It’s unknown if Omri Katz (Max Denison) and Vinessa Shaw (Allison) will be involved, too, though Disney released a sequel novel in 2018 that follows Max and Allison’s daughter and some have speculated that the new movie could be inspired by the book.

As directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics), get ready for Hocus Pocus 2 to put a spell on us next fall on Disney Plus.