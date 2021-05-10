The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

We’ve finally gotten our first look at Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as the trailer for the upcoming Sony sequel at last arrived today. And, as you’d expect, Marvel fans everywhere are losing it. The first solo movie for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock wasn’t exactly universally beloved, but it earned a passionate following thanks to its unashamedly goofy tone and hilarious odd couple dynamic between Brock and his people-eating symbiote.

This first trailer for the sequel promises a lot more of what fans loved about the original, but with the added bonus of a much better villain. Following his post-credits cameo last time, Woody Harrelson is back as serial killer Cletus Kasady, with the promo revealing his ultimate form as Carnage. And it’s everything we could’ve hoped for.

But first, the highlight of the footage for a lot of folks was the sight of Venom making breakfast for Eddie, while singing along to the radio. It’s our favorite unlikely roommates at their chaotic best.

We did not expect this and yet we love it.

I did not expect to wake up this morning and watch #Venom make breakfast! 😂 #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/5ZjINYbdXL — Jarod Narag (@TheJrodBlog) May 10, 2021

If the whole movie turns out to be just this, no one will mind.

give me two hours of this honestly #Venom pic.twitter.com/Mpvhuh2wxT — Grace Frick. (@Frickwit) May 10, 2021

As well as the CGI used on Carnage looking impressive, Harrelson promises to be truly chilling as Kasady.

HE LOOKS PERFECT! WOODY HARRELSON IS GONNA KILL IT AS CARNAGE #Venom pic.twitter.com/toGyjAkiwL — Jay (@BlackJesterO) May 10, 2021

What a difference a better wig can make.

Thank god for this change! I'm so hyped for Venom 2.#VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/eq3FOFO52B — Mackenzie (@Macktothenz) May 10, 2021

Carnage is a living nightmare, and fans’ dreams come true.

There’s something about symbiotes in churches that’s just so right.

Peter Parker, get ready for some carnage…

Speaking of Spider-Man crossovers, the fans didn’t take long in noticing this eye-popping easter egg. Not only is Stephen Graham’s character reading The Daily Bugle, but one headline appears to reference the Avengers.

We’re not ready and yet we want it here right now.

As directed by Andy Serkis, replacing Ruben Fleischer, and co-starring Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams, Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24th.