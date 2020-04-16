The Internet Is Loving Tom Hardy’s Latest Weird Voice In Capone Trailer

Ever since first gaining mainstream attention thanks to a breakout role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Tom Hardy has gone on to establish himself as one of the most reliable actors in the business, known for dedicating himself entirely to his roles and rarely giving a bad performance.

Over the years, the 42-year old has earned comparisons to The Dark Knight Rises co-star Christian Bale, mainly due to the similarities in their meticulous preparations for every movie they make, and the fact that a lot of people aren’t entirely sure what their natural accents are when they’re away from the big screen.

London-born Hardy has utilized a wide array of dialects and voices throughout his career, some of which are much more intelligible that others, and one of the main selling points for forgotten and recently-renamed biopic Capone among the actor’s fans is how he would tackle the titular gangster’s thick New York drawl.

Well, the trailer finally dropped yesterday along with the news that the movie was bypassing theaters entirely and heading straight to digital, and you can check out some of the reactions to Hardy’s latest vocal stylings below.

It's reassuring that in these weird times, we can still rely on Tom Hardy to do a weird voice. https://t.co/j4Tr1fJOEr — Jonwahizzle (@Jonwahizzle) April 15, 2020

Extremely here for another entry in the "Tom Hardy does a weird voice" genre https://t.co/ZjdLBJjvR9 — Kyle Waldrup (@kylewaldrup) April 15, 2020

I think it might be time to acknowledge that none of us really knows what Tom Hardy actually looks like, or what his real voice/accent is. pic.twitter.com/d4AplkTTL9 — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) April 15, 2020

If Tom Hardy will be doing a funny voice, I'm all in. https://t.co/D0YPS1Dvtj — Jeff McComsey (@Jeff_Mccomsey) April 15, 2020

Tom Hardy Becomes Al Capone In Another New Fonzo Photo 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I see we have another installment in “Tom Hardy vs. A Normal Speaking Voice” — chip / low budget el-p (@chipoffyoblock) April 15, 2020

I don’t know how “good” this is gonna be but I do know I will enjoy the fuck out of it. Love Tom Hardy’s voice was the big reveal of this trailer. I worship Matt Dillon. https://t.co/PF0y7KHr3h — Maximilian Meen (@chicagocowboy1) April 15, 2020

Hey look! It's that voice Tom Hardy does, but American! https://t.co/Otvwys2Rfh — Conor (@conorbrn) April 16, 2020

Tom Hardy’s dialect coach deserves an Oscar. Different voices in Lawless, Dark Knight Rises, The Drop, Venom, Inception, Fury Road, Warrior, Legend, The Revenant, and now Capone. Wow. pic.twitter.com/tioLhmIF3f — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) April 15, 2020

It seems strange that a movie like Capone, which features a big star burying themselves under prosthetics to sink their teeth into the role of an infamous real-life character, isn’t getting a theatrical release, but the production hasn’t been without problems. Shooting finished almost two years ago, but it remained without a distributor for a long time before being picked up by Vertical Entertainment and shunted right onto digital, which could have something to do with the project marking Josh Trank’s return to filmmaking for the first time since Fantastic Four destroyed his reputation and nearly killed his career.

In any case, you can decide for yourself if it was worth the long wait when Capone releases on May 12th.