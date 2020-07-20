The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s Steamy New Thriller

We all deal with being in lockdown in different ways. Some of us by learning a musical instrument, some by writing a novel, and some by binging the nearly infinite library of new and old TV shows available on streaming services. Others, meanwhile, watch and rave about a horny and sinister thriller to have hit Netflix a few days ago.

Fatal Affair revolves around Ellie, a successful attorney who begins working with David, an old friend from college. After a few catch-up drinks, they almost hook up in a nightclub bathroom until Ellie stops things and goes back to her husband Marcus and attempts to rekindle their marriage after the two of them began to grow distant. Unfortunately, David begins stalking her and attempts to ingratiate himself into her life in increasingly demanding ways, the scenes becoming more ominous and controlling as the movie progresses and his questionable past is revealed.

Despite the film having a generic title and dialogue reminiscent of a Lifetime melodrama, some viewers have found much to like in its histrionic plotting that comes straight out of the ‘90s, as evidenced below.

'Fatal Affair' on Netflix is tawdry and corny and everything you could want in a Saturday night film. Also, that stunning piece of Pacific coast real estate was worth watching for alone — Sarah Melv (@sarah_melv) July 19, 2020

Netflix was smart for purchasing the rights to Fatal Affair… They knew is formulaic, it's been done before…. Twitter will diss it, but Lo and behold, it's number 1 on Netflix charts! — Beat Maker of the Year runner up… LoL (@qmlbeatz) July 19, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix is so good. Nia Long and Omar Epps did the damn thing. — pardison belafontaine (@elysianalchemy) July 20, 2020

fatal affair on netflix was soo good . — 🔞 (@iiamtiaa9_) July 19, 2020

Fatal affair on Netflix! Omg such a good ass movie!!! Watch it! — Maiya (@MaiyanSalinass) July 19, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix was pretty good ! — Meghan (@MeghanRiverss) July 19, 2020

If you want a good thriller movie, watch "Fatal Affair" on Netflix. It's so good guys — Sarah Marie 🦋 (@18sarahmarie) July 19, 2020

Fatal affair on Netflix good asf — FEAR NO NIGGA I GOT NO PICKS (@suckerfreesnipe) July 20, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix was unexpectedly good…Never seen Omar Epps play such a role 👏🏽 — Rawri Sama 🙏🏽 (@xJayRawri) July 20, 2020

Folk are trashing #FatalAffair, but it was a nice relief from the corona pandemic.

Fatal Affair/Fatal Attraction; I watched cause Nia Long is in it.

Is it Oscar worthy?

Am I a good movie critic?

Not really.

I like what I like and Fatal Affair is OK.

Can @Netflix do better?

Yup‼️ — Yusef (@YusefforPeace) July 19, 2020

go watch FATAL affair on Netflix right neoooooowwwww !!! — Westindianqueen (@Westindianquee2) July 20, 2020

I’m setting myself up for Twitter attacks, but I could not finish the Fatal Affair movie on Netflix. I got scared. Even though we’ve seen this plot a million times, this was me… #FatalAffair 😂 pic.twitter.com/61rZLCZ6gZ — Kimbrely Dandridge (@KimDandridge) July 20, 2020

my like and entertainment from bad, low budget movies has taken over me. it’s already number 1 on netflix. i’m about to stream Fatal Affair. y’all won — jen e sais quoi (@ohhsojenuine) July 19, 2020

Fatal Affair on netflix is sooo trash man I can’t do nothing but laugh through this movie #FatalAffair — Jonny so Famous 🌞 (@jonnysofamous) July 19, 2020

i’m ctfu at Omar epps in this fatal affair movie on netflix — aaliyah (@Aaliyahs__) July 19, 2020

I won’t say #FatalAffairNetflix was trash but I will say I expected better. A better script was needed, it took a left too fast & some of the shit that happened didn’t even make sense…. — . (@onlynovaskye) July 20, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix is insane I’m shaking — Mel (@melalalannie_) July 20, 2020

I strongly recommend watching Fatal Affair on Netflix! It will keep you at the edge of your seat! #Netflix — Kristin Elise Pope (@flsungrl_) July 20, 2020

Watch fatal affair on Netflix it's a good movie cousin. — Taurus Johnson (@TaurusJohnson2) July 20, 2020

Fatal Affair was a good movie for Netflix. Never expected it to be theatre level, but the ending didn't do it for me — Mermaid 🌊. ♈️♐️ (@LaurenV_Rose) July 20, 2020

The film was directed and co-written by Peter Sullivan, who was similarly responsible for giving the world the glorious trashfire that is creepy thriller Secret Obsession, and hits many of the same beats. Everything that happens in the movie is entirely predictable and at points utterly laughable, and sometimes it’s exactly that kind of tawdry drivel that people need in their viewing choices.

Fatal Affair might not have the potential to set the world alight, but in our current society where entertainment is keeping many housebound people sane, we take distraction where we can get it. And if that entertainment happens to be watching some glorified DTV nonsense on Netflix that gives people comfort, then they should have at it.