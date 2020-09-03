The Internet Shows Its Support For Dwayne Johnson After COVID-19 Diagnosis

People around the globe remain in a state of unrest as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc, having reached 26 million worldwide cases and nearly a million deaths, all but ensuring that 2020 has no intention of offering us a reprieve by the end of the year. The United States is still shouldering the brunt of the outbreak with 258,000 cases alone, and with lawmakers in a seemingly never-ending state of contention regarding the advice of health officials, it’s likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

It’s a scary time for anyone in the US, of course, with the overwhelming majority opting to social distance and spend more time at home with their families. But even a quick trip to the grocery store could lead to infection for the unlucky among us, and because of that, no one is truly safe from the pandemic right now – including celebrities.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this week to inform his fans that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19, citing it as one of the most difficult things they’ve ever had to endure together. Thankfully, he also stated that everyone had recovered and were no longer considered contagious, meaning that they’ve hopefully avoided any serious complications from the virus.

Naturally, due to Johnson being one of Hollywood’s most likeable people, it didn’t take long for his fans to begin piping up with well wishes, prayers and positive thinking to show support for the actor and his family. And you can take a look at a few of the loving tweets below:

Yikes! I hope they all are doing better. Prayers. I wish the virus would go away. 🙏❤️ — Amber💚 (@Amber2548) September 3, 2020

Praying for The Rock and several of his family members as they have COVID-19!#PrayForRock 🙏😭 — MARACLE (@MaracleMan) September 2, 2020

Sending positive vibes your way @TheRock! I know you and your family will kick this virus' ass in no time! — Blaynehausen (@BlayneKyle) September 3, 2020

How scary is it that The Rock and his family ALL tested positive for Covid-19. Wishing them all a very speedy recovery 🥰 — Just A Wrestling Chick (@AWrestlingGal2) September 3, 2020

Oh boy! 2020 is really a Bitch!😱🤬 Speedy recovery you The Rock and his beautiful family!😇😷@TheRock https://t.co/nlli9BxGyK — Tracee Y. Millard, Esq.👸🏽👩🏽‍⚖️🧜‍♀️ (@YVETRA) September 3, 2020

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Real Life Superhero In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Love ya Rock.. Glad you & the family are much better now. 2020 has completely sucked.. — davidK786 (@davidK786) September 3, 2020

Just heard something terrible. I was watching something that said that @TheRock had COVID 19 if this true my prayers to the Johnson family get well soon — #eldesconocido (@tonyg2121) September 3, 2020

Come on @TheRock rock bottom that virus and lay the smackdown on his ass I'm praying for you and your family 🙏🙏 — Enigmafgc (@mklizack87) September 3, 2020

2020 tryna take the rock away from us and i ain't about to let that happen pic.twitter.com/MfkJMDTVti — Clucker (@Cluckerrrr) September 3, 2020

It’s always nice to see such an outpouring of support from fans of someone who has touched so many people’s lives in a positive way, and it’s relieving to know Dwayne Johnson and his family are on the road to a total recovery from a virus that has taken such a toll on the world this year. Now, do yourself a favor and stay inside watching his movies so you can keep safe, too.