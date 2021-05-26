Home / movies

The Internet’s Roasting Chris Hemsworth For Skipping Leg Day

By 1 hour ago
x

Thor: Love and Thunder is without a doubt one of the most highly-anticipated MCU movies on the horizon. And while we still don’t know a whole lot about it just yet, one thing we can be certain of is that it’ll be saying goodbye to Fat Thor.

Yes, judging by recent set photos and videos, it looks like Chris Hemsworth is back in tip-top shape for his next outing as the titular hero, with the actor sharing some glimpses into his training regime not too long ago. And suffice it to say, he’s going to be absolutely huge when he returns.

In fact, as you can see down below, he might be more jacked than he’s ever been – though it seems that he may’ve forgot to work out one particular part of his body.

The Internet's Roasting Chris Hemsworth For Skipping Leg Day
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Yes, as you’ll notice, Hemsworth’s legs look absolutely tiny compared to the rest of him and while there’s nothing wrong with them on their own, it’s pretty clear that he’s been skipping leg day lately. A fact which the internet was quick to mock him for, as you can see down below.

Chris Hemsworth

Obviously, folks are just having a bit of fun here with the Aussie actor and for all we know, he might indeed be spending time on his lower body and the photo in question may not be entirely representative of how his legs look in real life. Or maybe the photographer just caught him on a bad day?

In any case, you can be assured that Chris Hemsworth will be in perfect superhero shape when he returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, ready and able to take down his enemies with ease as the God of Thunder. That being said, judging by recent set photos, Natalie Portman might just give him a run for his money.

Source: EpicStream

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...