The Internet’s Roasting HBO Max After Justice League Leaks Early

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has had to jump through so many hoops just to exist, with plenty of twists and turns along the way, that it’s almost fitting that the first people to see the hotly-anticipated redux didn’t have any intention whatsoever of doing so.

Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry may have topped the domestic box office two weekends ago after scoring the second-biggest opening of the COVID-19 era, but it would be fair to say that the live-action/animated hybrid is aimed at a very different demographic than a four-hour superhero epic that’s been backed by fervent fan support every step of the way.

However, HBO Max subscribers looking to check out the latest adventure for the longtime cat and mouse nemeses got an entirely different sort of surprise when they were treated to Justice League by accident, and it didn’t take long for the news to spread across the internet like wildfire before WB rushed to fix the huge blunder. As you can see from the reactions below, social media users were quick to have a laugh at the studio’s expense.

While it could always be an ingenious guerrilla marketing tactic used to convince Tom & Jerry enthusiasts to check back next Thursday when the Snyder Cut officially debuts, this is much more likely to be a glaring error on the streaming service’s part, and no doubt the culprit has already been reprimanded behind the scenes.

In any case, in the long run, the leak doesn’t do anything to damage Justice League with the exception of allowing HBO Max customers to catch another glimpse at the movie over a week ahead of schedule, but it’s still a little embarrassing for Warner Bros. nonetheless.

