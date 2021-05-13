Home / movies

The Internet’s Wishing Robert Pattinson A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson! The British actor turns 35 years old this May 13th, and the internet is being overloaded with birthday wishes from his many fans. The star’s name has been trending on Twitter worldwide as folks both send him messages and use the opportunity to talk about his acting talents and their favorite roles he’s played.

Pattinson’s breakout gig came in his late teens when he portrayed Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Three years later he was really catapulted into superstardom with 2008’s Twilight, going on to play dreamy vampire Edward Cullen four more times until the supernatural saga concluded in 2012. Since then, he’s successfully managed to turn his image around, transforming himself from tween pin-up to one of the most celebrated actors in the indie filmmaking world.

The next phase of his career is already underway as well. Last year, he dipped his toe into the blockbuster arena again with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and, in 2022, he’s set to take on one of the most high-profile characters you can get. Yes, he’s the latest actor to land the part of the Dark Knight in The Batman, a movie that’s expected to fuel a multi-picture franchise. With a career like that, it’s no wonder he’s got a lot of fans.

The king of range.

Also known as a “chaotic taurus.”

He always understands the assignment.

One of the most exciting actors of this generation.

A chameleon.

Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Our future Caped Crusader.

Of course, Pattinson’s birthday also means that we’re a bit closer to the release of The Batman. Yes, there are now just (!) 295 days to go until it hits theaters.

As that total tells us, it’s slightly less than a year until we finally get to see Robert Pattinson make his mark as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, set to arrive in cinemas on March 4th. In the meantime, here’s wishing him a great 35th birthday!

