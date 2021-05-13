The Internet’s Wishing Robert Pattinson A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Robert Pattinson! The British actor turns 35 years old this May 13th, and the internet is being overloaded with birthday wishes from his many fans. The star’s name has been trending on Twitter worldwide as folks both send him messages and use the opportunity to talk about his acting talents and their favorite roles he’s played.

Pattinson’s breakout gig came in his late teens when he portrayed Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Three years later he was really catapulted into superstardom with 2008’s Twilight, going on to play dreamy vampire Edward Cullen four more times until the supernatural saga concluded in 2012. Since then, he’s successfully managed to turn his image around, transforming himself from tween pin-up to one of the most celebrated actors in the indie filmmaking world.

The next phase of his career is already underway as well. Last year, he dipped his toe into the blockbuster arena again with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and, in 2022, he’s set to take on one of the most high-profile characters you can get. Yes, he’s the latest actor to land the part of the Dark Knight in The Batman, a movie that’s expected to fuel a multi-picture franchise. With a career like that, it’s no wonder he’s got a lot of fans.

Happy 35th birthday Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/sGAoP9RoTr — The world of films (@Film_Worlds) May 13, 2021

Happy 35th Birthday to one of the most versatile and greatest actors of this generation who has now become one of my all time favorites, Robert Pattinson! We couldn’t be any luckier to have him as our Batman and i can’t wait to see him embody and kill the role next year! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/7D9zPcJaw7 — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 13, 2021

Happy birthday to Robert Pattinson! pic.twitter.com/4Fl4wZwxLp — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) May 13, 2021

The king of range.

Happy birthday Robert Pattinson. King of Range. Indie darling. 👑🎂🥳🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/GgLpi5dPnY — RoBat (@Monsieur_HJ) May 13, 2021

Also known as a “chaotic taurus.”

happy birthday to my favorite chaotic taurus <3 #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/2MDMoIvFSQ — analiese 𓆏 (@atomaso23) May 13, 2021

He always understands the assignment.

happy birthday to the one who always understands the assignment, robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/uuW2z50eiB — math (@pattinsoneil) May 12, 2021

One of the most exciting actors of this generation.

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson! One of the most exciting actors of our generation. pic.twitter.com/ZFKJgtaBg0 — Patrick Verona (@MasterTarantino) May 13, 2021

A chameleon.

he's an icon, he's a legend and he is the chameleon happy birthday robert pattinson! pic.twitter.com/YzYbN3ApLE — rie (@knigntley) May 12, 2021

Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Happy birthday to my favorite actor in the world, the amazing Robert Pattinson!!! 🙌🏻🥳🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/X6fQG5Fpg2 — Orlando🐯 (@0rlando_2022) May 13, 2021

Our future Caped Crusader.

Happy Birthday to the future and upcoming Bruce Wayne 🦇 And also just one of the coolest actors around! Robert Pattinson 🎉 pic.twitter.com/iWQs2wuEAS — Tom (@TomMCFilms) May 13, 2021

Of course, Pattinson’s birthday also means that we’re a bit closer to the release of The Batman. Yes, there are now just (!) 295 days to go until it hits theaters.

Happy Birthday to Robert Pattinson! 295 more days to go until he graces our screens as The Batman.#HappyBirthdayRobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/q0BLbBeacy — Swasti (@VarietyyYB) May 13, 2021

As that total tells us, it’s slightly less than a year until we finally get to see Robert Pattinson make his mark as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, set to arrive in cinemas on March 4th. In the meantime, here’s wishing him a great 35th birthday!