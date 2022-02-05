‘Into the Spider-Verse’ director helming period-set vampire thriller

Even though Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse boasted no less than three directors, none of them are returning for the upcoming two-part sequel extravaganza.

In a relatively straight swap, Across the Spider-Verse has brought in Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson as the directorial trio, replacing Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti, and Peter Ramsey.

The majority of those six names have spent vast swathes of their careers in animation, but the latter is set to make the jump into live-action with an intriguing high concept supernatural thriller.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey wrote the script and will also helm Blood Count, which boasts a premise that should definitely place it on the radar of horror fans everywhere. The project is described as a social noir thriller that unfolds in 1950s Los Angeles, but with supernatural and vampiric elements.

Ramsey has plenty of experience on broad genre pieces, having previously worked as a second unit director or storyboard artist on the likes of Predator 2, Independence Day, Men in Black, Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Minority Report and much more, so we can’t wait to find out what he’s cooking up for the unique-sounding Blood Count.