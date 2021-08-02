Iron Man Fans Furious After Article Says Anybody Could’ve Played The Role

Jon Favreau stuck his neck out when it came to casting Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man, and given everything that’s happened since then, it’s easy to forget just how big of a risk it was for the upstart Marvel Studios to hire such a wildcard to lead the outfit’s first self-funded blockbuster.

The actor was in the very earliest stages of a comeback following a string of highly-publicized personal, professional and legal issues, to the extent where his contracts put it in writing he wouldn’t receive his salary in full until shooting was complete, just in the off-chance another incident occurred during production.

The director’s insistence that Downey Jr. play the title hero turned out to be a masterstroke, instantly cementing Iron Man as a cultural icon and rocketing the star to the top of the Hollywood A-list, completely vindicating both Favreau and his leading man in one fell swoop.

However, a new article lamenting the impact of superhero cinema has boldly proclaimed that “anybody with wit” could have brought the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist to life. Naturally, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans steadfastly disagree, as you can see from the reactions below.

The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor. pic.twitter.com/Cjpmyp2U6L — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 1, 2021

if you're stanning rdj as iron man remember once again that jon favreau fought against literally EVERYONE at marvel to make it possible thank you pic.twitter.com/Cpfp63UTJW — OLYMPIC cookie 🥎 (@maesbe) August 1, 2021

Stan Lee once said Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/KQogFkE9gz — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 1, 2021

RDJ turned Iron Man from a B comic book character into the face of a franchise. To act like just anybody coulda done that is ridiculous https://t.co/XJd5EYjIzJ — 🇵🇷Iron Man was a B-Lister🦅 (@PhillySaiyajin) August 1, 2021

Iron Man was not an a-list character to the general public. Casting Robert Downey Jr. specifically was the thing that made that movie — and the MCU — click with the general public. It is impossible to overstate how important casting him was. https://t.co/VCw6hG1DO3 — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) August 1, 2021

Iron Man twitter rise pic.twitter.com/FgqBW3s13l — NerdySpencey (@NerdySpencey) August 1, 2021

The truth rarely makes sense when you omit important details.



This tweet omits that RDJ is not only Iron Man or Tony Stark…



…But he is also the mold for the entire vibe and tone of the MCU. https://t.co/36rmvMVMRf — Matt Roembke – TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) August 1, 2021

With the wrong actor, Iron Man could have been highly unlikeable. With the right actor, he could have been a solid but forgettable hero. With the perfect actor, though, he became legendary.



Robert Downey Jr. enhanced what was already there. NOBODY else could have done that. https://t.co/vXFfj755vJ — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 1, 2021

When it comes to the single greatest marriage of actor and character in the history of the comic book genre, it’s impossible to look past either RDJ’s Tony Stark or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as the only candidates worthy of discussion. As well as completely reinventing his career, Iron Man set the template for the light, breezy and quip-filled adventures that have defined the MCU for the last thirteen years, turning it into the most successful franchise of all-time in the process.