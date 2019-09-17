Say what you will about Captain America fulfilling his promise to Peggy, or Thor Odinson finding some semblance of life after Asgard, but Tony Stark’s journey from self-centered narcissist to the man who saved the universe is truly – truly – the beating heart of the Infinity Saga.

Which is to say that many of the MCU films leading up to Avengers: Endgame foreshadowed Tony Stark’s last stand (see: Age of Ultron, The Avengers). And what a moment it was.

Just as Thanos declared himself inevitable, and snapped those giant purple fingers once more, Iron Man salvaged all six Infinity Stones and snapped the Mad Titan and his army into oblivion. In doing so, Stark made the ultimate sacrifice, fulfilled his destiny, and paved the way for one of – if not the – most gut-wrenching scenes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. To commemorate that moment, the town of Forte Dei Marmi, Italy has now built a really rather awesome statue honoring Tony Stark.

Via Twitter:

The first monument dedicated to Iron Man has been erected in Forte Dei Marmi, Italy, in the year of his death in the cinematic world. The steel and brass statue entitled ‘Man of Steel’ was designed by sculptor Daniele Basso.

Featuring a classic three-point superhero landing good enough to impress even Deadpool, this chrome sculpture was reportedly designed by Daniele Basso, and is called the Man of Steel. Not the real Man of Steel, mind you – that title belongs to Clark Kent. For Tony Stark, we much prefer genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist and, as of 2019, savior.

Following a truly historic run at the global box office (final tally: $2.796 billion), Avengers: Endgame is now available on all major platforms so you can watch it again, and again, and again…