Is a ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ sequel already in pre-production?

Critics may be surprised over Five Nights at Freddy’s box office success, but those who’ve been obsessing over FNAF lore for years are ignoring the film’s abysmal 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, there’s news that the record-breaking movie will be getting a sequel.

Spoiler warning: This article contains some spoilers regarding Easter eggs in the new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

FNAF insider claims the sequel is in pre-production

X (formerly Twitter) user @entomsalt is known for sharing Five Nights at Freddy’s spoilers and lore and, as of recently, the inside scoop on the film. Before the movie’s release, their unnamed source offered some interesting behind-the-scenes information, such as a Shadow Freddy Easter egg and that writers first composed an R-rated screenplay.

Exclusive from my Insider: Despite Tammi’s statement, in March of 2022 the FNAF Film had its earliest version of its screenplay in which it was Rated-R; however, in November of 2022, this was eventually cut down because of conflicting vision. The plot was mostly the same. pic.twitter.com/xfC6BkVtWc — entom (FNAF MOVIE SPOILERS) (@entomsalt) October 30, 2023

Now, the same insider is claiming a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is already in pre-production. On October 27, they posted:

“Speaking of which, a bit of an exclusive surprise from the same insider who gave me hints about this film (which ended up being true!): a sequel is reportedly in pre-production.”

Some fans questioned the report, wondering if they meant to say that a prequel was in pre-production, to follow suit with how the FNAF games were released. However, @entomsalt responded, stating that the source confirmed it’s a sequel.

FNAF director shared news of a sequel

While there’s no official word on a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel, director Emma Tammi shared in an interview with Dexerto that it’s more than just wishful thinking. She also offers a glimpse at what fans can expect in a follow-up movie.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel, and should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

Viewers who felt the FNaF movie left them wanting more would certainly agree! Tammi also spoke to Variety about the possibility of another Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, saying:

“We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that. This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see.”

Considering the movie’s success, there’s a high chance we’ll see a sequel sooner rather than later.

Matthew Lillard signed up for a three-movie deal

If this isn’t enough evidence that Blumhouse is seriously considering making more Five Nights at Freddy’s movies, then this might. Matthew Lillard, who plays the villain William Afton, accidentally let it slip in a WeeklyMTG interview that he signed a three-movie deal with the production company.

So, it looks like the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise will continue to grow!