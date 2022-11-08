Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ available to watch on streaming?

The global release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is steadily approaching, and the anticipation is building among avid Marvel fans. At long last, the audience will get the continuation of Black Panther’s story, although they will surely miss Chadwick Boseman, who gave life to the superhero in the first film.

No matter how much Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may deserve to be watched on the big screen, some fans prefer to enjoy movies from the comfort of their own home. Unfortunately, however, at the time of writing, the Black Panther sequel is not yet available to watch on streaming. Don’t despair, though; this doesn’t mean it never will be.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Like other Marvel Studios movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus. At the moment, there is no information on when the film will be released digitally, but it’s safe to assume that it’ll take a while. Usually, Marvel movies are released first in theaters, and eventually make their way to streaming platforms between one to three months later. There’s no reason to believe the case will be any different for this movie in particular, so fans can expect the Black Panther sequel to join the collection of Marvel movies on Disney Plus by the end of the year, or in early 2023.

In order to stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will need to subscribe to Disney Plus, if they haven’t already. Currently, if you choose a monthly subscription, you will have to pay $7.99, however, if you’d rather get an annual subscription, you can do so for $79.99. This way, you’ll get access to Disney Plus content on several devices, like your TV, game console, computer, and mobile devices.

If you don’t want to wait until the film hits the streaming platform, you can head to theaters starting on Nov. 11, when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally releases in the U.S.