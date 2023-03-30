Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the 2023 film adaptation based on the popular tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragons. But did you know that there were other official D&D movies released in the past? It turns out, Wizards of The Coast has greenlit other films based on the same tabletop fantasy game in the past since 2000.

The original Dungeons & Dragons films were part of a trilogy series that lasted from 2000 to 2012. And just like in the 2023 film, these movies had their own party filled with characters from different classes. But based on the trailers, they seemed heavily focused on our heroes fighting evil dragons and spellcasters. So is Honor Among Thieves part of this film’s universe?

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves a sequel?

Throughout the original Dungeons & Dragons film trilogy, the story of the later films took place years after the 2000 film. They were all connected, even if each film had a new cast of heroes in each adaptation. And while it would be interesting for Wizards of the Coast to make its next Dungeons & Dragons film part of the original story, that is sadly not the case.

It has been confirmed in the past that Honor Among Thieves will not be part of the original trilogy and would instead be a reboot of the D&D film franchise. It makes sense why that would be the case since the last film was released back in 2012. At the same time, this movie takes the influence of some of Dungeons & Dragons’ existing content, by referencing places from the official game material, as well as introducing new characters who are not like the ones in the trilogy.

In the end, Honor Among Thieves is its own standalone film. But depending on the film’s performance at the box office, there might be a chance that a follow-up film may come to fruition.