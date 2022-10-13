Warning: this article contains heavy spoilers for Halloween Ends.

After 44 years as one of the behemoth horror franchises, Halloween Ends has promised a final chapter to the franchise. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis in what is widely believed to be her last involvement with the franchise, there’s still many more questions left up in the air over its iconic serial killer Michael Myers.

Since appearing as a six year-old in the first Halloween and murdering his babysitter, Myers has appeared in every film in the franchise aside from the attempted anthology film Halloween III: Season of the Witch. With a character which is so well-known by mass audiences, many are wondering if Halloween Ends is truly the last in the Myers saga.

Is ‘Halloween Ends’ the last Michael Myers movie?

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the character traits audiences have come to know and love about Myers is his innate ability to somehow, out of absolutely nowhere, return from what would seem like a killing blow. Halloween Kills‘ entire ending is based on the local Haddonfield residents turning their back on his nearly dead body before… surprise! He’s alive.

Halloween Ends is the first film in the franchise to finally see him go to the point of surely no resurrection. Killed by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), his body is then thrown into an industrial grinder as his entire body, from head to toe, is smashed to smithereens. There’s almost certainly no going back from there.

Is it actually going to be the end of Michael Myers as the forefront of the Halloween films? Well it’s a bit more complicated. The recent trilogy directed by David Gordon Green was produced by Blumhouse under license from rights owner Malek Akkad. Jason Blum addressed the question, and said it may just be the end of Blumhouse’s collaboration with the Akkad estate, and not the definitive end for the franchise.

I didn’t say it’s gonna be the last Halloween movie. It’s our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad]. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one and I think people will be very happy.

In terms of this canon, it is the definitive end for Michael Myers. As for the greater Halloween franchise, a lot more will likely come as the years go on. A well-known character and franchise is never going to be something a Hollywood studio sits on for too long.

Halloween Ends is currently in cinemas.