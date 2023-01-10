Is MODOK in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

The first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five is sure to get everybody excited, and not just because it will feature the first appearance of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023, and it is being directed by Peyton Reed. The film sees the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van-Dyne, while introducing Kathryn Newton to the MCU as Lang’s daughter Cassie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the size-based superheroes go to the Quantum Realm, which is where they will bump into Kang. But, the Quantum Realm is the home to other beings as well, and as it is a Marvel movie, there will probably be more than one villain. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at whether MODOK appears in the film.

Will MODOK be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image: Marvel Studios

The second trailer for the film revealed that there will be more than one villain, as we have finally gotten a look at MODOK. Of course, he was rumored to have appeared in one of the trailers shown to fans last year at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo. But we can now confirm that the floating big-headed villain will be a part of the third Ant-Man film.

One of the rumors surrounding the appearance of MODOK was that he was going to be played by Corey Stoll, who played the villain in the first Ant-Man film, Darren Cross. The theory was that after Ant-Man turned off his regulator to go into Yellowjacket’s suit and damage its internals, Cross was crushed and mangled by the suit closing in on itself, but he was shrunk down to the Quantum Realm, where he became MODOK.

We only get a glimpse of the character without his mask in the second trailer for the movie, but it does appear to be a mangled version of Darren Cross, with Corey Stoll reprising his role from the first film. One thing is for sure though, his helmet looks just as goofy as the fan art that was released last year. Let’s just hope he does not wear his helmet for the majority of his screen time.

The major plot details of the film, including the exact nature of MODOK’s role, are being kept under wraps, so make sure you catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it shrinks into theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.