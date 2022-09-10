‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ fans are once again asking for new footage

Yet again, Marvel has teased their upcoming movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Yet again, they refused to show anyone outside of the room.

The footage for the upcoming MCU project was shown at the Marvel Studios showcase at the D23 Expo. After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next Marvel Studios film, with a release date of Feb. 17, 2023. The footage was previously teased at the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Apparently, the trailer shown at the D23 Expo was not exactly the same as the one shown earlier this year, but it had some of the same footage.

The film will have Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp respectively, as well as introducing Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. The reports out of both SDCC and D23 are that the trailer gives us our first look at Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, as he menacingly asks Scott Lang to help him retrieve something from the Quantum Realm.

It is also rumored that we will get our first look at M.O.D.O.K, or the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing in the trailer, and that he might be Darren Cross, played by Corey Stoll in the first Ant-Man. The idea behind his appearance is that he was warped after being sent to the Quantum Realm in the first film. Fans are understandably upset after not having access to the footage, as none of it was released by Marvel Studios after SDCC, or indeed today after their panel at D23. One fan is desperate to see the footage tweeting, “SOMEONE LEAK THE QUANTUMANIA TRAILER IM BEGGJNG.”

SOMEONE LEAK THE QUANTUMANIA TRAILER IM BEGGJNG pic.twitter.com/vi6PGHBwDG — CLOSED (@spideykookstay) September 10, 2022

Another fan posted an image of Thor looking sad and distant from Thor: Ragnarok accompanied with the caption, “no trailer for ant-man and the wasp quantumania WE LOST.”

One devastated Marvel fan pointed out exactly how much was not announced or shown online at the D23 panel, tweeting a clip of Thor crying from Thor: Love and Thunder with the caption “No eternals news, no young avengers news, quantumania and the marvels teasers only shown exclusively, no hercules news, no gotg news or holiday special sneak peak… I really lost today.”

No eternals news, no young avengers news, quantumania and the marvels teasers only shown exclusively, no hercules news, no gotg news or holiday special sneak peak… I really lost today pic.twitter.com/dqRSH94yMj — Brian | She-Hulk era (@BrianScottLang) September 10, 2022

Not everyone was sad, and the internet still took the time to find the humor in the situation. One Twitter user tweeted an image from the infamous episode of The Boys, passing it off as a leak from the film.

It isn’t like Ant-Man fans walked away empty-handed from the panel. A photo from Thunderbolts was released online, which included a look at Ghost, the villain from Ant-Man and the Wasp. One fan took a jab at the second film, tweeting, “Marvel once again reminding me Ant-Man and the Wasp exists.”

Marvel once again reminding me Ant-Man and the Wasp exists https://t.co/SONstDJUOA — troyoboyo17 (@troyoboyo17) September 10, 2022

That was not the end of it as it was officially announced at the panel that Agent Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park, will be returning for Quantumania. Woo was most recently in WandaVision after appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Fans should not worry, as it is likely that we will see footage from the upcoming movie soon given that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in a matter of months.