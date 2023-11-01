There's not enough time in the day for me to talk about how good some of these shows are.

It seems like cinephiles can’t throw a rock without hitting a new streaming service these days. Every major publisher has their own platform, and it can be hard to know exactly which ones you’ve signed up for and which ones you haven’t. It gets even more confusing where bundling is concerned, especially when one of those streaming services is nestled in with something that seems completely unrelated. Plenty of Amazon Prime subscribers aren’t getting their money’s worth from the service, which includes more than just Prime Video.

Is Prime Video included with Amazon Prime?

If you’re one of the millions of Amazon Prime subscribers then you might be missing out on Prime Video, the designated streaming service that comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime. Any subscriber who already subscribes has access to tons of content. Amazon Studios itself is certainly putting its best foot forward in the streaming wars. The service has several acclaimed series like The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Expanse, and Good Omens. Outside of live-action, Prime Video has some of the best adult animated cartoons around like Invincible, Legend of Vox Machina, and Rick and Morty.

Beyond the thousands of TV shows and movies that come with Prime Video, subscribers also have access to Amazon Music and Prime Gaming, and for an extra chunk of change each month, it even has live channels. Be warned though, not every Prime Video featured on the site is free, but with that many to choose from, you’ll find it hard to justify a purchase.