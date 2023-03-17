Is ‘Shazam 2’ suitable for kids? ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ rating, explained

The superhero genre is tonally varied, containing both comedic and horrific takes on the concept. This can make it hard for parents, as it can often be hard to tell what films are suitable for children and which are too intense. And Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a fantastic example of this.

The trailers make it look like a more comedic take on the superhero genre. However, many movies go out of their way to subvert audience expectations, and a film’s trailer can sometimes not reflect a movie’s content well.

So, if you’re worried about taking your kids to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, here is what you need to know.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods suitable for children?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been given a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association Of America, which means the board believes the film is unsuitable for children under 13.

International rating boards have come to a similar conclusion, with many giving a film their equivalent of a PG-13 rating. The U.K. board gave the film a 12A certificate, and Mexico gave it a B rating. Canada has given the film a PG rating, meaning that its board believes Shazam! 2 isn’t suitable for younger children.

Common Sense Media‘s breakdown of the film makes it clear why it had the rating it has. The movie is rated four out of five for violence, and the site’s review notes that while much of the violence is slapstick, some of the scarier and more intense fights will likely make younger children uncomfortable. It has also been given a three out of five for language, as the movie features lightly offensive words and a few censored curses.

This is backed up by the British Board of Film Classification‘s breakdown of the movie. It notes that the movie frequently features “scenes of fantastical threat” and that the fight scenes have “heavy blows, and occasional stabbings, although bloody detail is minimal.” But it does draw attention to one moment that features people being forced to jump off a building to their deaths. The board also noted the film features scenes depicting “emotional upset, and references to a teen being abandoned by his parents as a child and living in a foster care system.”

Because of all of these factors, it’s clear that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is on the lighter and sillier end of the superhero genre. However, parents with younger children or children easily disturbed by monsters or comic-book violence should use caution when deciding if Shazam! Fury of the Gods is right for you.