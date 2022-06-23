Is soap2day safe for watching movies and TV shows?

We get it, trust us. Sometimes you just want to watch your favorite movie or TV show without paying for a movie ticket, a rental price, or, in this day and age, a subscription service.

That’s why online services such as soap2day have become so popular in recent years. In fact, they’ve always been popular and have existed as early as the mid 2000s before streaming platforms were a necessity and people still flocked to Redbox for DVDs.

Remember when Netflix came around in 2007? It took the world by storm. It was as popular as Blockbuster and a subscription wasn’t all that unreasonable. If anything, it was exciting. As years went by, Hulu and HBO GO joined the game, and the three services became the golden trio of streaming platforms. Sure, it pushed the boundaries of budget-friendly, but it was still doable. Now, of course, we have the golden trio and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Crunchyroll, and several more besides.

It’s no wonder soap2day is so popular. But is the website safe? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is soap2day?

Image via soap2day

Soap2day is a popular website used to watch a wide variety of movies and TV shows for free. The site was created in 2018 and has become one of the most popular free streaming sites on the internet. It’s a newcomer in the game of free streaming services, but unlike similar sites from the past, soap2day’s interface is clean, orderly, and easy to navigate. The available content ranges from newly released movies to outdated TV shows.

Getting to soap2day is not the easiest, as typing the name alone into Google won’t offer a clear-cut search result. A newcomer is likely to click through a variety of links before finding the correct website. Then again, those already familiar with the site likely know how to get there by now.

The site has seen an uptick in popularity in recent times, and understandably so. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has loosened its grip on the world, the entertainment industry has once again begun churning out a consistent and dizzying stream of content. And as always, such content requires money.

Is soap2day safe to use?

Image via soap2day

It depends on who you ask. Soap2day praises itself as being “as one of the most secure free movie streaming platforms just like YouTube, Google and Netflix,” but that might not be the case. While the average person is not likely to encounter a virus the moment they land on the site, the possibility to running into one is very high.

The website promises to be “absolutely ad-free” and guarantees that you won’t run into commercials or “pop-ups that ruin your flow while watching movies.” While it’s true you won’t get a pop-up in the middle of your movie or TV show, that doesn’t mean you won’t get pop-ups in general. In fact, there are many pop-ups, and they will sprout like weeds the moment you try to click into a movie or TV show.

Obviously, the safest thing to do is not click on any of the pop-ups but that doesn’t always guarantee safe travels. Reddit users have reported that in trying to exit out of a pop-up, clicking the ‘x’ button actually downloaded the virus to their computer instead. This not only exposes your private data but puts your computer at risk of permanent damage.

Of course, pop-ups and viruses aren’t the only way users could find themselves in trouble.

Is soap2day illegal?

Fathromi Ramdlon from Pixabay

To put it frankly, yes, watching free movies and TV shows on soap2day is illegal. In many countries, including the U.S., watching and downloading movies illegally online can result in penalties up to and including jail time and fines of $100,000. So while the allure of free content is enticing, it definitely not worth landing yourself in criminal trouble.

VPN services and incognito tabs are one way that users have tried to hide their online activities and circumnavigate the legality, or lack thereof, of using websites like soap2day, but there’s no guarantee that that will keep you out of harm’s way. The best way to keep your hands clean is to stay clear of them. Free movies and TV is understandably enticing, but as the famous saying goes: nothing in life comes for free.

We Got This Covered does not endorse the use of illegal sites such as soap2day.