Is the ‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest’ live-action movie releasing Christmas 2024? The rumors, explained

Is 'FernGully' finally being given the live-action treatment? The answer may *not* surprise you in the slightest.

When it comes to adapting animated adventures, which studio does it better than Disney? Although come to think of it, there aren’t many others out there doing that in the first place. Disney might be the only one who can.

From The Lion King to The Little Mermaid, the House of Mouse knows a thing or two about bringing some of its most beloved films into… a whole new world. (Sorry, it was right in front of me.) So, when I caught a TikTok supposing that FernGully: The Last Rainforest was being transformed into a live-action movie, I didn’t think twice. After a little digging, though, I should have.

Where did the FernGully remake rumors come from?

Well, this is fake. Actually, it’s faker than fake, it’s TikTok fake — which is so much worse. Sorry, folks. FernGully is not coming to theaters any time soon and certainly isn’t going to be around Christmas of 2024 no matter how hard you wish for it.

The TikTok has a user showing a fan-made poster and walking through the “confirmed” casting. According to him, Hugh Jackman and Jim Carrey were cast in this remake. He talked about the details as fact, although they are anything but.

Why isn’t a live-action FernGully being made?

I’ll break it down for all you film buffs. Even if it wanted to, which it might, Disney couldn’t make a live-action FernGully. The company doesn’t own the rights. Shout! Studios does. Originally distributed by Fox, FernGully was never a Disney flick to begin with. Now it’s true that these days, Disney owns Fox outright, but that doesn’t change the fact that it doesn’t own FernGully.

Rumors, dear people, rumors. That’s all this is. Now, I’ll admit that the artistry behind the fake poster is pretty good — it fooled me for a second, but sadly, none of this is real. For those of you out there who don’t care, or don’t know what FernGully: The Last Rainforest is in the first place — a quick history lesson.

What is FernGully about, and why is it still talked about?

FernGully: The Last Rainforest is a 1992 animated classic that goes a little something like this: When a logging company begins to cut down a magical Australian forest named FernGully, a fairy named Crysta accidentally shrinks down a human boy named Zak. Zak starts to see all the damage that the logging company causes and helps Crysta stop the environmental horrors and pollution.

Ever seen James Cameron’s Avatar? Dances with Wolves? It’s like that. As classic a tale as there ever has been, the old switching sides story is one of Hollywood’s most used tropes — and for good reason. We love it. Watching a character come around to the ways of another “tribe,” only to fight for the group he was against at the start is as heartwarming as it is inspiring.

Still, none of that matters. FernGully: The Last Rainforest isn’t being made into a live-action movie. Now that you know that fact, go forth and conquer, my friends.