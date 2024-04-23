The Watchers Dakota Fanning Sitting With Canary
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Category:
Movies

Is ‘The Watchers’ an M. Night Shyamalan film or did someone else direct it?

M. Night Shyamalan has a busy year, attached to two highly-anticipated summer thrillers.
Image of Anthony Fertino
Anthony Fertino
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:46 am

Prolific director M. Night Shyamalan is actively marketing their upcoming thriller Trap, but he is also producing another thriller this summer, The Watchers. Some fans might be unsure whether M. Night Shyamalan is also directing The Watchers.

Recommended Videos

After all, M. Night Shyamalan’s name is attached to both films, and it regularly appears in marketing. Trap is scheduled to release on Aug. 9, 2024, while The Watchers will premiere earlier, on June 14, 2024. After a warmer response to 2023’s Knock at the Cabin, and a promising trailer for Trap, even casual moviegoers are following M. Night Shyamalan more closely right now.

Warner Bros. Pictures first released a teaser trailer for The Watchers last February, wisely avoiding spoilers to emphasize mystery. The film is generating some decent buzz thanks to its stylish imagery and the notable cast and crew, including producer M. Night Shyamalan.

Did M. Night Shyamalan direct The Watchers?

M. Night Shyamalan pens massive directing deal with Warner Bros. after 'Knock at the Cabin'
Image via Paramount Pictures

Ishana Night Shyamalan is the director of The Watchers, and the daughter of longtime director M. Night Shyamalan.

Warner Bros. Pictures released another new trailer for The Watchers on April 22, 2024. The trailer confirms that Ishana Shyamalan both directed The Watchers and wrote it for the screen. However, M. Night Shyamalan is still a producer on the film. In fact, the new trailer cleverly uses M. Night Shyamalan’s name as a segue into Ishana’s full name.

The Watchers will also be Ishana Night Shyamalan’s big screen directorial debut. Ishana Shyamalan previously wrote and directed some episodes of Servant, which M. Night Shyamalan executive produced. This may have further caused some confusion ahead of The Watchers. Servant delivered a standout fourth season in 2023, which also concluded the series.

In a recent report by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan explained that the timing was unintentional for dual Shyamalan releases arriving this year.

What is The Watchers movie about?

The Watchers Dakota Fanning And Main Cast In Bunker
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures’ latest trailer for The Watchers teases a psychological, supernatural thriller from director Ishana Shyamalan. The moody footage concludes by mentioning the source material, a novel of the same name by A.M. Shine.

The story centers on Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in a forest in Ireland. She quickly becomes trapped in a bunker with strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures that you cannot see. The novel was only just published in 2022 and features a tense, Gothic tone.

Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap is totally unrelated, though it shares a genre. Trailers depict Trap as a single-location thriller about police trying to catch a killer at a packed pop concert.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Deadpool and Wolverine fight/Carol Danvers looks concerned in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Ishana Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ based on a book?
The Watchers Dakota Fanning And Main Cast In Bunker
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
Is Ishana Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ based on a book?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Where was ‘Back to Black’ filmed? Amy Winehouse biopic filming locations, explained
Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell as Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil in a promotional image for 'Back to Black'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Where was ‘Back to Black’ filmed? Amy Winehouse biopic filming locations, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Ollie Palmer in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Side by side images of Ollie Palmer wearing a Wrexham A.F.C. jersey and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in 'Deadpool.'
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Ollie Palmer in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ on Netflix?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the movie, ‘Anyone but You’
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ on Netflix?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Deadpool and Wolverine fight/Carol Danvers looks concerned in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Ishana Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ based on a book?
The Watchers Dakota Fanning And Main Cast In Bunker
Category: Movies
Movies
Books
Books
Is Ishana Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ based on a book?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Where was ‘Back to Black’ filmed? Amy Winehouse biopic filming locations, explained
Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell as Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil in a promotional image for 'Back to Black'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Where was ‘Back to Black’ filmed? Amy Winehouse biopic filming locations, explained
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Ollie Palmer in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Side by side images of Ollie Palmer wearing a Wrexham A.F.C. jersey and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in 'Deadpool.'
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Ollie Palmer in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ on Netflix?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the movie, ‘Anyone but You’
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ on Netflix?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 23, 2024
Author
Anthony Fertino
Anthony Fertino is a freelance writer at WGTC. He’s been a content writer for over 10 years, covering a range of industries from entertainment to gaming. He loves watching sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, including both pop culture hits and edgy indies. Some of his favorite franchises include Alien, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings. When he isn't reading SFF novels, he enjoys discovering new tabletop and indie games.