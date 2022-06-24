It turns out the secret ingredient in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is immaturity

Filmmaking is a very serious business, especially in the blockbuster arena when there are hundreds of millions of dollars in production and marketing costs on the line, which could potentially end up yielding billions of dollars in box office returns. That being said, it sounds as though not taking things seriously at all was the key to Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first reactions to the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been making their way online following the premiere, with the consensus deeming it a vibrant, fun-filled, and fast-paced cosmic adventure that enhances everything that worked about Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi’s first collaboration on Ragnarok.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, the leading man admitted that he’s embraced the Odinson’s more adolescent qualities, and he found a kindred spirit in his writer, director, and motion captured co-star.

“There’s an adolescent quality to him, a sense of adventure. And a sort of fun immaturity. [Working with Waititi] it’s something different each time, something fresh. And he’s a dear friend. He has the same sort of immature quality I was talking about. In the best way possible.”

We’d probably stake decent money on Christian Bale being left out of the “immature” conversation, given that he’s spent decades establishing his reputation as A Very Serious Actor, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t have enjoyed himself on set, even though he was buried under mountains of makeup and prosthetics to terrify every inch of Thor: Love and Thunder as the deity-destroying Gorr the God Butcher.