It turns out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ foreshadowed ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one major way, and nobody noticed

The Omnipotence City segment of Thor: Love and Thunder is widely viewed as a big missed opportunity (much like the movie itself for many, but that’s a conversation for another time). On top of Russell Crowe’s dubious OTT performance as Zeus, the scenes set in the home of the gods of every single pantheon failed to crossover with as many other MCU projects as they could’ve done. For instance, the Ennead from Moon Knight were absent.

But those who’ve been criticizing this element of Taika Waititi’s film for the past few months should prepare to eat their words as it turns out that Love and Thunder actually contained a mind-blowing bit of foreshadowing for following MCU outing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that we all missed at the time because we didn’t know to look for it.

Now that Wakanda Forever is out there in the world, however, this nifty Easter egg is finally being uncovered. As pointed out by @MCUSource, one of the many deities present at the gathering of the gods is the real K’uk’ulkan. See the evidence for yourself below:

The real Feathered Serpent God has been appeared in #ThorLoveAndThunder! pic.twitter.com/i4y8sVWApc — MCU Source (@MCUSource) December 4, 2022

In Black Panther 2, Namor is known by his people as K’uk’ulkan, the so-called Feathered Serpent God from Mesoamerican legend. While the king of Talokan is only worshipped like a god, though, he’s really “just” an immortal mutant. But now we know there is an actual K’uk’ulkan out there and he’s chilling at Omnipotence City. Seeing as he didn’t help out the Talokanil during the turbulent periods of their history, it looks like he might be another one of those spoiled, self-absorbed gods that Gorr hated so much.

To see if you can unearth more Easter eggs, you can check out Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus now. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to make its streaming debut in the next few weeks.