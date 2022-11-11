The connection between Namor and the X-Men, explained

Warning: the following article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available for your viewing pleasure in cinemas, and with it, we have been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest villain, Namor.

While the character may be new to Marvel’s silver screen franchise, he is by no means new to Marvel comics more broadly. As a matter of fact, Namor is strictly speaking the first-ever Marvel comic book character, first appearing back when Marvel was known as Timely Comics, back in the 1930s in Marvel Comics #1.

With that in mind, Namor evidently has a long and storied history, and his introduction in Marvel’s latest outing (which we thought was excellent, by the way) is no small matter.

Your ears may have also perked up when you heard Namor quite clearly refer to himself as a mutant when telling Shuri his backstory. Mutant is a term commonly used to refer to the X-Men, and has been used fairly infrequently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

This may have you wondering if the phrasing was deliberate, and whether or not Namor will have some sort of part to play in bringing the X-Men to the MCU.

Namor’s history with the X-Men

Credit: Marvel Comics

Namor is a particularly complex character in Marvel’s comics, with his allegiances shifting fairly often. He is known to have various points throughout history to have allied with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Defenders, Illuminati, and yes, the X-Men.

Namor has also found himself at odds with most, if not all of the above groups. Ultimately his interests begin and end with serving and protecting his underwater kingdom of Atlantis, or as we now know it from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Talokan.

As far as his involvement with the X-Men is concerned, Namor was once upon a time approached by Magneto to join the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, which he turned down.

He did, however, fight alongside his fellow mutants in X-Men vs Avengers in 2012. Incidentally, this was the events of the comic during which the sub-mariner beefed with the Black Panther and put the torch (or, buckets of water?) to Wakanda.

Namor dropped off for some time during the 1950s when superhero comic sales stagnated but were revitalized through various Fantastic Four comics in the 60s, with the writers and illustrators often going out of their way to point out as the ‘first known mutant of our time.’