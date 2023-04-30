It’s time to place those last-minute bets with ‘Fantastic Four’ cast rumored to be revealed next week

After years of speculation, audiences are no doubt eager to place their bets regarding Fantastic Four, with rumors that the film’s main cast will be revealed next week.

According to the latest chatter, Marvel Studios is all set to announce the much-anticipated ensemble, with a slew of starry names rumored to front the upcoming reboot. Earlier this month, it was claimed Adam Driver was in final negotiations to star as founder and leader Reed Richards, and the actor’s name has also continually appeared in online speculation.

Joining Driver in the rumor mill is actress Jodie Comer, though specifics as to exactly which role the Killing Eve star will play remain unknown. Mila Kunis, who was once considered a front-runner for the role of Sue Storm, recently quashed speculation that she will appear in Fantastic Four, saying that while she won’t be donning a blue suit, she does know at least one of the film’s cast members, which was taken as a potential clue that Kristen Bell might join the cast.

Alongside Driver and Comer, Antonio Banderas has likewise been tipped as a potential candidate, with speculation pointing to the actor portraying the film’s villain, Galactus. The trio of actors marks the most recent batch of contenders for the Fantastic Four team, with earlier speculation naming the likes of Dev Patel, Allison Williams, Rami Malek and Joe Keery as castmates — though these additions have since been debunked.

Another name thrown in the ring was You star Penn Badgley, who revealed he could “neither confirm nor deny” whether he had been cast as Reed Richards. In any case, much of the chatter has been dispelled by the Fantastic Four director himself, with Matt Shakman telling Collider earlier this year that “all the casting stuff you see is just rumors.” He continued: “We have nothing to announce right now, and certainly, when we do we’ll let you know.”

Shakman, who has elsewhere directed episodes of WandaVision and The Boys, revealed that Fantastic Four will begin filming in early 2024, with a premiered date set for February 2025.