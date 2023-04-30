Mila Kunis saves herself from a torrent of abuse, but only deepens the ‘Fantastic Four’ casting conundrum

One of the spiciest casting comic book rumors in a long time recently swept the internet, with reports offering that Mila Kunis was in talks to play The Thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Needless to say, the purists were already up in arms over the diminutive star being tasked to either bury herself under prosthetics or wear the motion capture leotard to portray what’s essentially the hulking muscle of the titular team, with many even going so far as to claim they’d never watch the movie if the scuttlebutt turned out to be true.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The good news for the more hyperbolic of critics is that there doesn’t appear to be a shred of truth to the matter, after Kunis debunked the chatter on an episode of The Late Late Show, albeit with an interesting caveat.

“Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet. The next day I was somehow in Fantastic Four.”

Not only that, after denying her own involvement, Kunis added that she knows who is part of the ensemble fans have been waiting to discover for almost two and a half years, which instantly gave rise to another wave of whispers and hearsay trying to play Six Degrees of Separation and join the dots on the who, what, when, where, and why.

So far, all we’ve got to go on is that Kunis isn’t in Fantastic Four but she knows who is, which is more than enough to ignite a firestorm of conspiracy theories and casting Hail Marys on social media.