Jacob Elordi swoops in after Paul Mescal reportedly drops out of Ridley Scott’s next movie to film The Beatles biopic

Jacob Elordi is reportedly in talks to replace Paul Mescal in the leading role of Ridley Scott’s next movie, after the latter actor dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

The film in question is titled The Dog Stars, and is adapted from the 2012 Peter Heller apocalyptic novel of the same name. It’s said to follow a civilian pilot who is living on an abandoned airbase with his dog and an ex-Marine amid a devastating pandemic. Originally, the movie was set to reunite Scott with his Gladiator II leading man, but has since been forced to rethink its star as Mescal departs the project to shoot the upcoming The Beatles biopic.

Jacob Elordi could be replacing Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's thriller #TheDogStars #THRNews pic.twitter.com/qZVljQvVwb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 7, 2025

In his place, Elordi is said to be in early negotiations to take on the leading role, proving that Scott has a Rolodex of internet boyfriends at his disposal. The development should perhaps be expected, since Scott said last month that, due to Mescal’s “stacked” filming schedule, he “may have to let him go” from The Dog Stars. At the time, the director let slip that Mescal is “doing the Beatles next,” but Sony — the production company behind the biopic — has not officially confirmed Mescal’s long-rumored casting as bandmate Paul McCartney.

However, Mescal’s departure from The Dog Stars feels as though all signs are pointing to his involvement in the project, which will be helmed by 1917 director Sam Mendes. It will actually be a four-film project for the acclaimed director, with each biopic focusing on one of The Beatles bandmates; namely McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Not much is known about the project, but the films are expected to arrive in 2027. Naturally, the upcoming films have attracted a high level of buzz, and while no casting has been officially confirmed, various leaks and reports paint a picture of who might lead each of the biopics.

The actors reportedly being eyed to play The Beatles in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics:



• Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

• Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

• Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

• Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr pic.twitter.com/MZGYsZH9ia — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 21, 2024

Alongside Mescal’s all-but-confirmed role as McCartney, his Gladiator II co-star, Joseph Quinn, has reportedly signed on to play Beatles guitarist George Harrison (big win for Stranger Things fans). Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is said to have taken the role of founder John Lennon, while Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan will reportedly portray Ringo Starr. The drummer said as much in November, when he let slip that Keoghan is “somewhere taking drum lessons.” That extremely attractive quartet, my friends, will have us swooning in 2027, but their peer and fellow heartthrob, Elordi, also has a lot to look forward to.

He must be glad to be working with Scott and replacing Mescal on The Dog Stars, since — at least according to the internet — he lost his long-rumored starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s remake of American Psycho. But fret not, thirsty cinephiles, because the role of Patrick Bateman went to yet another internet boyfriend, Austin Butler… but not if you ask the author of the original American Psycho novel.

Austin Butler will star in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘AMERICAN PSYCHO.’ pic.twitter.com/3llbaXW4Ig — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 11, 2024

Scott isn’t the only coveted director Elordi will work with in upcoming projects. He’s also set to reunite with Saltburn director Emerald Fennell for her Wuthering Heights adaptation opposite Margot Robbie, and will take on the form of Frankenstien’s monster in the Guillermo del Toro-directed Frankenstein. At this point, between Scott, Mendes, Guadagnino, and more, it seems even the world’s most acclaimed directors are just as thirsty for young Hollywood’s internet boyfriends as the rest of us.

