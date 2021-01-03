Jaimie Alexander Teases Her MCU Return As Sif In 2021

In December, we finally found out that Jaimie Alexander is returning to the MCU as Lady Sif after several years away. The Blindspot actress has been confirmed to star as the Asgardian warrior in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s been a lot of talk of her appearing in Disney Plus’ Loki TV series beforehand, too. And Alexander herself seems to be hinting at just that happening in a recent New Year’s post on social media.

“Last Thursday of 2020,” the actress wrote in her caption to a couple of screenshots from one of her episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., seeing the character kicking away an Airstream RV. This was all the encouragement her fans needed to share their excitement for more of Alexander in the MCU in the comments.

This could just be a self-contained joke that she’s making, but maybe we can read into the fact that she decided to celebrate the New Year by reminding us of Sif. At the very least, she may be teasing her return in Love and Thunder, which is just about to start filming. The movie doesn’t come out until 2022, though, so it’s not like we’re going to be seeing it in the next 12 months. However, Loki is due to hit streaming later this year.

It’s possible that Alexander was making a vague nod to the fact that we should be expecting to see her in the MCU in 2021 with this post. Loki filmed throughout 2020 and the actress has previously revealed that she’s been involved with a super secret project – which fans assumed to be a Marvel one. If that’s the case, marking the New Year by reminding us of her last MCU television appearance is a sly move.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see more of Jaimie Alexander in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the usual place below.