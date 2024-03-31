Jake Gyllenhaal’s loss is also Netflix’s loss as both get their thunder stolen

Jake Gyllenhaal is an exceptional actor, but things don’t always pan out as you want. But that doesn’t mean you don’t get the ideal result.

When it comes to original creations, Netflix seems to understand the game well and majorly dominates the court in this particular field. But for now, it has been stumped by Gyllenhaal’s attempt at dazzling not having the desired effect and that is having a chain reaction, leaving Netflix’s most-watched films like Irish Wish, Damsel, and the remake of the French classic, The Wages of War (currently getting glowing reviews from critics) in the dust across the globe.

Confused? Let me explain.

Gyllenhaal’s stab at playing former UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton and bringing the 1989 cult classic Road House is still finding its feet on Prime Video after both critics and the audience found the story less appealing than the actor. But, but, but, it seems to have renewed love, faith, and interest in the original film starring Patrick Swayze, which is also available on Prime Video.

Whether it was disappointment sparked by the 2024 version that turned viewers to stream the OG film or a nostalgic need to see Gyllenhaal’s “great man” Swayze in the classic that was also slammed upon its release, only to become an icon in the history of cinema, Gyllenhaal has still managed to give Netflix a run for its money despite it looking particularly bleak for his remake performance-wise since it has been days since Road House premiered on Prime Video and it is yet to nab the top ranks. If this fails to make the bucks that went into its production, it would be the actor’s fourth film in a row – Ambulance, The Covenant, and Strange World – to not do well commercially.

But, as far as Prime Video vs Netflix goes, based on the way the 1989 film’s high points on Flix Patrol are climbing as it clings to its top rank of the streamer, it is only going to beat whatever title jumps next to Netflix’s top-watched list.