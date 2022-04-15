James Bond fans celebrate the entire franchise’s arrival on Prime Video

James Bond fans are celebrating on social media after every single one of 007’s cinematic outings (at least the official ones) comes to Amazon Prime Video. Following the completion of Amazon’s merger with MGM, the studio now has the rights to the legendary spy franchise. While we’ve yet to see exactly how that will shape the future of the secret agent’s on-screen adventures, in the short term, it means the whole franchise is now streaming on Prime.

As of this April 15, aka Good Friday, all 25 James Bond films are available to stream as part of a Prime membership in the United Kingdom. So that’s all six Sean Connery titles, George Lazenby’s sole adventure, Roger Moore’s seven, Timothy Dalton’s duology, all four of Pierce Brosnan’s efforts, and the quintet of Daniel Craig vehicles. Not included in the package are 1967’s spoof version of Casino Royale and 1983’s unofficial Connery flick Never Say Never Again.

The news that every Bond ever is now in one place has left U.K.-based fans shaken and stirred, with the immortal hero’s name trending on Twitter as folks celebrate Bond finding a new home on Prime.

With MGM being bought out by Amazon, it’s pretty good that we now get all of the James Bond & Rocky films on Prime Video now. pic.twitter.com/sZa7dzFp2j — Callum Jack McGuigan (@CallumJMcguigan) April 15, 2022

Ooooh all the James Bond films have been added to Prime video pic.twitter.com/DXhM9Ig915 — Andy Nosebag (@AndyNosebag) April 15, 2022

The one downside to this is that Amazon has confirmed the Bond collection will only be available on Prime for two months. So that means you’ll have to watch about three movies a week to get through the whole lot before they disappear from the service in mid-June. Hopefully, their removal is just due to pre-existing licensing deals, though, and they’ll eventually find their way back to Prime.

On the plus side, No Time to Die will be remaining on Prime when its predecessors vanish as it’s set to remain on the Amazon platform for a whole year. Daniel Craig’s swansong in the role and 007’s 25th mission overall, No Time, was recently honored at the Oscars, with Billie Eilish walking away with the gong for Best Original Song for her title theme. Amazon is also working on a James Bond-themed reality competition series.