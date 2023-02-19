James Gunn accidentally reveals way too much about the DCU’s incoming wave of new superheroes

The power of internet sleuthing can never be underestimated, something James Gunn has discovered firsthand after realizing he may have been narrowing the field a little too much when it comes to the unnamed characters destined to eventually descend upon the DCU.

Having effectively confirmed not much more than 24 hours ago that five names out of Nightwing, Martian Manhunter, Lobo, Brainiac, Deathstroke, Jason Todd, Zatanna, the Court of Owls, Mister Freeze, and John Constantine were virtually guaranteed to show up sooner rather than later, the co-CEO has started to notice that he’s on the verge of being figured out.

Bleeding Cool suggested its own lineup of eight comic book favorites they’d love to see in the DCU, and of the aforementioned 10, only Nightwing was among the wish-list that also featured Jon Kent’s Superman, Vixen, Terra, Arsenal, Kyle Rayner’s Green Lantern, Vixen, Cassandra Cain’s Batgirl, and Static.

Gunn tantalizingly teased that half of them were on the cards, before swiftly coming to the conclusion that he really needs to stop whittling down the candidates so that his plans aren’t rumbled ahead of time.

Would 4 of 8 do? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

Whoops 😂 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

I have to quit saying how many as people are going to be able to cross reference and figure out exactly who is who, but you’ll see some of these characters and a couple of them are very important very early on (probably not who you expect). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

Putting on their investigative hats and diving deep, we can presumably infer that Dick Grayson’s Nightwing is on his way to the big screen at long last, seeing as the fan favorite crimefighter is the only one to be mentioned in both of the posts that Gunn responded to.

Beyond that, though, it’s anyone’s guess. Thankfully, those with a soft spot for cinematic universe shenanigans are also famed for their ability to dig deep enough to uncover hidden secrets long before they’re ready to be revealed.