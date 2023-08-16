James Gunn championing a DC reboot only fuels flames Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is getting retconned

While David Corenswet’s Superman: Legacy is naturally on hiatus amid the strikes and Batman relaunch The Brave and the Bold is far from casting, at least we know exactly what’s happening with those two in the DCU. When it comes to the third member of DC’s trinity, however, we’re getting a lot of mixed messages. First, Gal Gadot tells us Wonder Woman 3 is happening but then other intel suggests it’s not. So, within this crisis of confusion, James Gunn supporting an incoming Wonder Woman reboot is worth paying attention to.

As you may have seen, Gunn took a moment out of his busy day as co-CEO of DC Studios to praise Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1, by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Phil Jimenez, which serves as a retelling of Amazonian history in the DC Comics universe. Obviously, there is maybe nothing more to this than Gunn, a devoted comics reader, shouting out a new work that he really enjoys, but it’s hard not to see how it could also tie into Gunn’s plans for Diana Prince in the DCU.

It just so happens that, prior to Gunn’s tweet, a new rumor emerged pointing to Wonder Woman’s DCEU origins, as outlined in the 2017 Patty Jenkins movie, being retconned in Max’s Paradise Lost TV series, with the Wonder Woman Historia comic being alluded to as a big influence on the show, something that Gunn’s comments now seem to support.

Screenshot via Twitter

What this means for Gadot’s continued involvement in the franchise herself is unclear, but all the signs are certainly pointing to Gunn looking to revamp the Amazonian mythos within the DCU, so even if Gadot did eventually end up returning, she won’t be exactly the same version of the character that we previously knew. Or maybe she won’t return and a new Wonder Woman will be found to join Corenswet’s Supes and Brave and the Bold‘s Batman. Only James Gunn himself knows the truth.