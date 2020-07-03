James Gunn Confirms Adorable Guardians Of The Galaxy Fan Theory Is Canon

Writer/director James Gunn has often been on hand to confirm or deny, as the case may be, any Guardians of the Galaxy theories the fans have come up with – but this may be the cutest one yet. One parent shared their young kid’s personal reading of one moment in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with the filmmaker on Twitter, and Gunn liked it so much he made it canon.

“My 7-year-old has concluded that the pot Baby Groot is eating his candy out of right here [see GIF in below tweet] is the same one he was growing in,” wrote the Twitter user, referring to the scene at the end of the first film where a twig-sized Groot is seen dancing to the Jackson Five in a plant pot. “Is she right?”

“I like that theory, so let’s say yes,” Gunn responded. “And you can tell your 7-year-old she invented it.”

It’s clear that this connection hadn’t occurred to Gunn before, so it’s not like this is a hidden detail that we’ve only just discovered. However, this young fan’s idea was just so adorable that the director felt he had to agree with it. The kid clearly has great attention to detail, as both pots are very similar. We don’t see enough of the one in Vol. 1 to see if it has the blue stripe the candy pot has, so it’s totally possible they’re one and the same.

In one of Vol. 2‘s post-credits scene, which jumped forward in time, Baby Groot had aged up to Teen Groot. It was this Groot that we followed in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It looks like another change for the tree is coming in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well, as Vin Diesel has teased the arrival of “Alpha Groot,” whatever that means. Before that, though, it seems we’ll check in on Rocket and Groot again in Thor: Love and Thunder, which they’ll have a cameo in.

But tell us, what’s your favorite Guardians of the Galaxy fan theory? Join the conversation in the comments section below.