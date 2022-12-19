James Gunn confirms one DC film is not on the cancellation cutting block

DC fan or not, you’ve likely heard that James Gunn — director of several hit-or-miss DCEU flicks — is taking over. After winning over David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs of the DCEU, which was subsequently renamed to the DCU (probably to compete with Marvel’s MCU). Now that we know Gunn is making an origin story for a young Superman in Metropolis, as well as canceling countless other projects (we’re looking at you, The Flash and Wonder Woman) and preparing to replace several beloved DC stars, there isn’t much hope for DC’s future.

Don’t fret, however, since Gunn reassures us that while he’s wiping the slate clean and denouncing almost every single other project, he’s at least keeping Blue Beetle afloat (sense the sarcasm). The Blue Beetle movie, starring Xolo Maridueña in the leading role, received an August 2023 release date. According to Gunn, that project is still very much underway and on schedule, even though DC fans would much rather see Wonder Woman 3 or Man of Steel 2 — but we won’t get into that.

Oh yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

After learning that Henry Cavill would be getting the axe as Superman, then followed by rumors that Gal Gadot would be suffering the same fate, there’s no telling what James Gunn might do next. He’s a loose canon in every sense of the word. At least Ezra Miller deserved his demotion, but what about the future of Kal-El and Diana Prince? Their fates rest in Gunn’s hands — which isn’t a very comforting thought.

As for the Blue Beetle movie, we can assume (without a confirmed synopsis) that it will follow Jaime Reyes on the rise to becoming the Blue Beetle. Alongside Maridueña, the movie will star Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, and Susan Sarandon. Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct with Peter Safran producing and a screenplay written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Let’s see how this one plays out, but it’s only a matter of time before Blue Beetle gets the axe.